WARSAW Nov 6 Poland's natural gas monopoly
PGNiG has signed an agreement with Russia's Gazprom
on gas import prices that will reflect prices on the
market and should boost the results of PGNiG, PGNiG said on
Tuesday.
PGNIG said it expected its 2012 earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise by 2.5-3
billion zlotys ($776-931 million) thanks to the new deal.
Poland consumes more than 14 bcm of gas annually, mostly
imported from Russia's Gazprom at a price that was linked to oil
prices and calculated in U.S. dollars, which Poland viewed as
uncompetitive.
