UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
WARSAW Aug 26 Poland's gas monpoly PGNiG cut its oil production target for this year to 460,000 tonnes from 480,000 tonnes seen earlier, while keeping gas output level unchanged at 4.3 billion cubic metres, PGNiG said on Friday. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.