WARSAW, Sept 2 A joint venture between Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG and German natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas (VNG) have started enquiring about potential market interest in a new gas link between Poland and Germany, PGNiG said in a statement.

ITG, in which PGNiG and VNG hold 50 percent each, plans to build a 160-kilometre pipeline connecting the town of Police in north-western Poland and Boernicke in Germany. It would have a capacity of 3 billion cubic metres a year, according to ITG's website.

The survey will be held until September 23.

Poland, which imports most of its gas from Russia, is seeking gas connections with its other neighbours in order to be able to diversify supply. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely)