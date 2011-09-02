WARSAW, Sept 2 A joint venture between Poland's
gas monopoly PGNiG and German natural gas supplier
Verbundnetz Gas (VNG) have started enquiring about potential
market interest in a new gas link between Poland and Germany,
PGNiG said in a statement.
ITG, in which PGNiG and VNG hold 50 percent each, plans to
build a 160-kilometre pipeline connecting the town of Police in
north-western Poland and Boernicke in Germany. It would have a
capacity of 3 billion cubic metres a year, according to ITG's
website.
The survey will be held until September 23.
Poland, which imports most of its gas from Russia, is
seeking gas connections with its other neighbours in order to be
able to diversify supply.
