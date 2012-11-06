WARSAW Nov 6 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG has offered Russia's Gazprom to join the construction of Polish gas-fired power plants after the two companies settled a legal dispute over gas prices, PGNiG's deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.

Radoslaw Dudzinski also said the agreement could allow for the resumption of talks on the construction of the second leg of the Yamal gas pipeline. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)