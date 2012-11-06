EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives
* Deal would add 16 mln T oil equivalent to annual Zhenhua output
WARSAW Nov 6 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG has offered Russia's Gazprom to join the construction of Polish gas-fired power plants after the two companies settled a legal dispute over gas prices, PGNiG's deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.
Radoslaw Dudzinski also said the agreement could allow for the resumption of talks on the construction of the second leg of the Yamal gas pipeline. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 German utility RWE scrapped its dividend for the second year in a row after taking writedowns on the value of its fossil-fuel based power plants, which are struggling to compete against solar parks and wind farms.