WARSAW Aug 31 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG could face further delays in development of the Skarv oil and gas field until 2012 depending on weather conditions in the last quarter of this year, PGNiG officials said on a conference call with analysts.

The Skarv field is jointly owned by PGNiG, Statoil , BP and Shell RDSa.PL and was originally planned to start operations in August, but that has been delayed until end-2011.

Earlier in August PGNiG lowered its target for oil production to 460,000 tonnes from 480,000. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely)