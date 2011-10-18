WARSAW Oct 18 Poland's gas monopoly cut its forecast for next year's production from Norwegian oil and gas field Skarv by 40 percent to 0.24 billion cubic metres as the field's launch will be delayed until 2012, the company said in a statement.

The delay was caused by bad weather conditions and a malfunction on one of the ships responsible for installation of the offshore platform's elements.

PGNiG also slashed expected oil production from the field to 250,000 tonnes in 2012.

The gas monopoly, which is only taking its first steps in gas production outside Poland, signalled in late August that a delay in the launch of the Skarv field was possible.

The Skarv field is jointly owned by PGNiG, Statoil , BP and Shell (RDSa.L). It was originally slated to start operations in August. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by James Jukwey)