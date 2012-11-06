WARSAW Nov 6 The gas deal between Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG and Russia's Gazprom to lower prices of gas imports from Russia will allow for a reduction in the domestic gas tariff in 2013, Chief Executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa said on Tuesday.

The company's deputy head added the deal foresees a "significant" cut in the prices, of over 10 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday PGNiG announced it reached an agreement with Gazprom that would lower gas prices and boost its profits. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)