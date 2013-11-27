WARSAW Nov 27 Poland may sell another chunk of real estate group PHN next year, Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report that the planned sale might be delayed from 2013.

Poland, which owns almost 73 percent of PHN, sold a 25 percent stake in a 239 million-zloty ($77 million) share flotation earlier this year and said it wanted to look for a strategic partner for the company.

However, sources told Reuters in October that the treasury might need to delay any transaction pending a revaluaton of PHN's assets, jeopardising the government's target to raise 5 billion zlotys in privatisation receipts in 2013.

"Banks are sending (marketing) teasers now so we need a few weeks to get to know how big the interest is," Tamborski told reporters.

"Potential investors will have access to PHN's data until the end of March. We want to close the transaction next year," he added.

The Warsaw bourse values PHN at around 1.15 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.1001 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)