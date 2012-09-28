WARSAW, Sept 28 Poland's state treasury has until the end of 2013 to sell its real estate group PHN and may not float the company this year as it had flagged, treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Friday.

"We are waiting and observing the market and will make our decision at the right moment," Budzanowski told Radio PiN in an interview. "Certainly, we are talking about selling PHN until the end of 2013, we'll see if it happens still this year."

Earlier this month, PHN's chief executive told Reuters the group wanted to debut on the Warsaw bourse in November, after the treasury, which oversees state assets, revived PHN's floatation plans.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)