WARSAW Jan 23 State-owned PHN set the maximum
price for individual investors at its upcoming initial public
offering (IPO) at 26 zlotys per share, valuing the loss-making
real estate firm's offer at 282 million zlotys ($90 million), it
said on Wednesday.
The group added in the IPO prospectus the offer would
consist of 10.846 million existing shares, sold by the state
treasury, which make up a fourth of PHN's share capital.
The IPO price values the group at up to 1.1 billion zlotys,
in the middle of the 870 million-1.7 billion zlotys range
targeted by the banks running the offer.
($1 = 3.1406 Polish zlotys)
