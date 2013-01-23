WARSAW Jan 23 State-owned PHN set the maximum price for individual investors at its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at 26 zlotys per share, valuing the loss-making real estate firm's offer at 282 million zlotys ($90 million), it said on Wednesday.

The group added in the IPO prospectus the offer would consist of 10.846 million existing shares, sold by the state treasury, which make up a fourth of PHN's share capital.

The IPO price values the group at up to 1.1 billion zlotys, in the middle of the 870 million-1.7 billion zlotys range targeted by the banks running the offer. ($1 = 3.1406 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)