WARSAW Feb 4 Polish treasury closed books in
the initial public offer (IPO) of its real estate group PHN at
22 zlotys per share, below the targeted maximum price and
valuing the IPO at up to 239 million zlotys ($78 million), two
sources told Reuters on Monday.
Last month, state-owned PHN set the maximum price for
individual investors at this year's first IPO at 26 zlotys per
share.
The state, which had no immediate comment, put 10.846
million existing shares, or a fourth of the loss-making PHN's
share capital, up for sale.
The price would value the whole group at up to 956 million
zlotys, closer to the lower end of the 870 million-1.7 billion
zlotys range targeted by the banks running the offer.
($1 = 3.0748 Polish zlotys)
