WARSAW Feb 5 The Polish treasury set the price
in the initial public offering of real estate group PHN at 22
zlotys per share, below the targeted maximum price and valuing
the IPO at 239 million zlotys ($77.7 million), PHN said late on
Monday.
Earlier on Monday, two sources told Reuters that Poland had
closed books in the PHN IPO at 22 zlotys per share, below the
maximum level of 26 zlotys set for individual investors.
PHN added in its statement that the treasury ministry, which
oversees state assets in Poland, set the final number of shares
offered at 10.846 million.
Of that amount, 9.2191 million shares will be offered to
institutional investors, while the rest will be sold to
individual investors.
($1 = 3.0748 Polish zlotys)
