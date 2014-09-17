WARSAW, Sept 17 State-controlled infrastructure
fund Polskie Inwestycje Rozwojowe (PIR) dismissed Chief
Executive Officer Mariusz Grendowicz and said late on Tuesday it
would call a contest to find his replacement.
The statement didn't says why Grendowicz was dismissed, but
Gazeta Wyborcza, Poland's largest broadsheet daily, reported on
Wednesday the treasury was dissatisfied with the pace at which
the fund had signed deals to spur economic growth.
Poland has said it expected spending on infrastructure to
reach 500 billion zlotys ($155 billion) until 2020. The fund was
to receive as much as 10 billion zlotys for investment from the
sale of minority stakes in state-controlled companies.
(1 US dollar = 3.2337 Polish zloty)
