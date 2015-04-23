WARSAW, April 23 Poland's largest oil refiner
PKN Orlen is eyeing potential takeovers of petrol
stations in Germany and the Czech Republic to increase its share
of the retail market, the company said on Thursday.
Out of PKN's 2,683 petrol stations, 558 are located in
Germany and 338 in the Czech Republic, with 5.9 percent and 15.1
percent market share respectively.
"Germany is one of the markets where we do not exclude
acquisitions. If there is a chain on sale on the German market,
we will be looking at it," CEO Jacek Krawiec told a news
conference.
CFO Slawomir Jedrzejczyk added the company was also looking
at the retail market in the Czech Republic.
The state-run refiner repeated it is also planning further
production asset takeovers, mostly in Canada but also in other
countries, to take advantage of falling oil prices, but is still
waiting for asset valuations to come down.
"We are looking at the market globally, not only at Canada,"
Krawiec said.
"We are not yet observing such a big price fall in the
assets that would justify acquisitions. We do not have specific
projects, but we feel the market and we know what assets there
are," Jedrzejczyk said, adding that the second half of this year
could be more favourable for a potential transaction.
PKN Orlen already runs an upstream business in Canada. It
bought TriOil Resources in 2013 for about 700 million
zlotys ($188 million) as part of a strategy to expand its
upstream segment.
($1 = 3.7277 zlotys)
