WARSAW Oct 23 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN
Orlen is ready to talk with potential buyers of its
fertiliser business, PKN's chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
A Polish daily Puls Biznesu wrote on Wednesday without
naming its sources that Poland's largest chemical maker Grupa
Azoty might buy the fertiliser part of PKN's chemicals
maker Anwil.
In the past, Polish chemical firm Pulawy, now part of Grupa
Azoty, wanted to buy Anwil, valued by then at 2 billion zlotys
($662 million), but PKN gave up on the sale.
"We do not actively continue any (sales) process. But we
treat fertilisers as non-core activity," PKN CFO Slawomir
Jedrzejczyk told a conference call. "Any form of cooperation
with anyone interested is possible."
($1 = 3.0230 Polish zlotys)
