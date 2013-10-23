WARSAW Oct 23 Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen is ready to talk with potential buyers of its fertiliser business, PKN's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

A Polish daily Puls Biznesu wrote on Wednesday without naming its sources that Poland's largest chemical maker Grupa Azoty might buy the fertiliser part of PKN's chemicals maker Anwil.

In the past, Polish chemical firm Pulawy, now part of Grupa Azoty, wanted to buy Anwil, valued by then at 2 billion zlotys ($662 million), but PKN gave up on the sale.

"We do not actively continue any (sales) process. But we treat fertilisers as non-core activity," PKN CFO Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a conference call. "Any form of cooperation with anyone interested is possible." ($1 = 3.0230 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)