BRIEF-Sparta FY net profit down at 5.6 million euros
* FY net profit of 5.6 million euros (previous year: 10.2 million euros)
WARSAW Jan 23 Polish biggest refiner PKN Orlen said it might pay out a dividend of at least 1.5 zlotys per share from 2014, PKN's chief financial officer said on Friday.
"If we follow our strategy, you can expect a dividend of at least 1.5 zlotys per share from 2014," Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a teleconference.
Last year PKN paid out a divend of 1.44 zlotys per share.
PKN posted a net loss in 2014, but its dividend policy assumes paying out a dividend of up to 5 percent of its average annual capitalisation for the previous year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* FY net profit of 5.6 million euros (previous year: 10.2 million euros)
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.