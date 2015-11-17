* PKN should pay record high dividend, based on results

* PKN eyes Kurdish, Iranian oil supplies (Adds details on oil supply to Poland, Lithuania)

WARSAW Nov 17 Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen should pay a record dividend next year, taking into account its results so far this year, the state-controlled company's chief executive said.

"We would like to recommend to the supervisory board, and later to shareholders, a division of profit," Jacek Krawiec said in a interview published by the Rzeczpospolita daily on Tuesday, when asked if PKN would pay a dividend for 2015.

"Judging by the (financial) data after the three quarters (of 2015), our results are a record high, so the dividend should be a record high too. But the decision will be made by the shareholders," Krawiec was quoted as saying.

Last month, PKN said its net profit in the third quarter rose 48 percent from a year earlier to 795 million zlotys ($199.8 million) thanks to higher refining margins.

For 2014, PKN Orlen paid a dividend of 1.65 zlotys, or a total of 705.7 million zlotys, despite a 4.67 billion zloty loss. PKN's dividend policy has been to pay up to 5 percent of its average annual capitalisation for the previous year.

OIL SUPPLIES

Krawiec said PKN's refinery in Poland had received its first oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, and the company's Mazeikiai refinery in Lithuania was now awaiting supplies from Kurdistan.

The diversification of oil supplies could help the company to ease its reliance on Russia, which provides most of the oil and gas consumed in Poland.

PKN is also interested in buying oil from Iran, once sanctions on the country are lifted in the first quarter of 2016.

Krawiec pointed out, however, that all PKN's refineries were originally designed to refine Russian oil and Poland receives oil from the east through a pipeline, which is cheaper than getting it by tanker.

"After many upgrades, we are ready in our refinery in Plock to refine a few dozen of different oil types from all over the world, but we still have to look at the economics," he said. "The possibility of having alternatives is significant to us."

PKN's refinery in Poland refines 16 million tonnes of crude oil a year. ($1 = 3.9798 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Marcin Goclowski and David Clarke)