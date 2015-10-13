WARSAW Oct 13 Poland top refiner, the state-controlled PKN Orlen, said on Tuesday it has launched takeover bids for Canada's Kicking Horse Energy and U.S. firm FX Energy, worth a total of over $300 million.

PKN said it will offer Kicking Horse's shareholders 4.75 Canadian dollars for each share in an all-cash deal, valuing the firm's equity at 293 million Canadian dollars ($224.9 million), and putting the enterprise value at 356 million CAD.

The Polish refiner said it will also offer shareholders of U.S. firm FX Energy $1.15 in cash for each common share and $25 for each preffered share, valuing the firm's equity at $83 million. PKN said it it will annouce a tender offer for FX Energy by Oct. 23.

($1 = 1.3029 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)