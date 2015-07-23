WARSAW, July 23 Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen said on Thursday that most of the second quarter impairments, totalling at 429 million zlotys ($113.8 million), were related to its shale gas projects.

Earlier on Thursday the state-run company reported that its second quarter net profit came in below expectations and stood at 1.37 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.7697 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)