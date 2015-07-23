Prior exposure to dengue or West Nile could make Zika worse -report
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
WARSAW, July 23 Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen said on Thursday that most of the second quarter impairments, totalling at 429 million zlotys ($113.8 million), were related to its shale gas projects.
Earlier on Thursday the state-run company reported that its second quarter net profit came in below expectations and stood at 1.37 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.7697 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)