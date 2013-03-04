WARSAW, March 4 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen has signed new gas supply contracts and plans to become a player on the European Energy Exchange in Leipzig, as it seeks to cut its dependence on gas monopoly PGNiG.

Such an aim is in line with attempts to reduce PGNiG's market dominance in Poland, which launched its own a gas exchange in December under pressure to open up the market by the European Union and other companies in the sector.

PKN, which is one of PGNiG's largest gas customers, said on Monday it had signed short-term gas contracts with ENOI SpA, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, EGESA, Vattenfall Energy Trading and Mercuria Energy Trading.

It said the new suppliers may provide 35 percent of its gas needs.

PGNiG, Poland's state-controlled gas monopoly, sells 70 percent of its gas to industrial customers such as PKN and the rest to retail consumers.