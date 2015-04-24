BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
WARSAW, April 24 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Friday it had agreed with Polish state postal operator Poczta Polska for a Warsaw initial public offering (IPO) of Bank Pocztowy, a medium-sized lender in which both firms have stakes.
Earlier on Friday, a source told Reuters that state-controlled PKO, which holds 25 percent in Pocztowy, and Poczta Polska, which owns the rest, decided to launch the IPO, in which Pocztowy may raise at least 200 million zlotys ($54 million).
The agreement ends a stalemate between PKO and Poczta Polska, which for years could not decide on their Bank Pocztowy strategy.
"We are glad that we reached a satisfactory agreement which enables the IPO," PKO said in a statement.
PKO said it believed the IPO could take place this year and that the offer may include around a third of PKO's stake.
Pocztowy's net profit rose a fifth to 44 million zlotys last year. ($1 = 3.7063 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig and Alison Williams)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.