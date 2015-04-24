(Adds more details, comments)

WARSAW, April 24 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Friday it had agreed with Polish state postal operator Poczta Polska for a Warsaw initial public offering (IPO) of Bank Pocztowy, a medium-sized lender in which both firms have stakes.

Earlier on Friday, a source told Reuters that state-controlled PKO, which holds 25 percent in Pocztowy, and Poczta Polska, which owns the rest, decided to launch the IPO, in which Pocztowy may raise at least 200 million zlotys ($54 million).

The agreement ends a stalemate between PKO and Poczta Polska, which for years could not decide on their Bank Pocztowy strategy.

"We are glad that we reached a satisfactory agreement which enables the IPO," PKO said in a statement.

PKO said it believed the IPO could take place this year and that the offer may include around a third of PKO's stake.

Pocztowy's net profit rose a fifth to 44 million zlotys last year. ($1 = 3.7063 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig and Alison Williams)