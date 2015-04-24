BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
WARSAW, April 24 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Friday it approved a plan for the medium-sized Polish lender Bank Pocztowy to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw.
PKO BP, which owns 25 percent of shares in Bank Pocztowy, also said it may lower its stake in the lender.
PKO BP also said that it could sell around a third of its shares as part of the offer.
Earlier on Friday, a source told Reuters that owners of Bank Pocztowy - PKO BP and Poczta Polska -- decided to launch an IPO to raise at least 200 million zlotys. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.