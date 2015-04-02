WARSAW, April 2Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday that Poland's financial market regulator (KNF)
recommendation for banks to limit their dividend payouts due to
significant portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages is credit
positive for the lenders.
Poland's biggest bank PKO BP said on Tuesday that
it had been asked by KNF not to decide on its 2014 dividend
until the KNF imposes extra capital requirements.
KNF also asked mBank and BZ WBK BZW.WA> to hold on
with their decisions concerning dividends.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)