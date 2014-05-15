Hong Kong, China stocks fall as global market sentiment turns bearish
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
WARSAW May 15 Poland's biggest lender PKO BP reported a 2-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, as the negative impact of record-low rates was offset by higher lending on the back of an economic upturn, it said on Thursday.
PKO said its net profit stood at 803 million zlotys ($262.8 million) in the first quarter, compared to 806 million seen in Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.0557 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
HONG KONG, March 22 China Overseas Land & Investment said on Wednesday its 2016 core profit rose 13.8 percent, lagging analyst expectations after its acquisition of CITIC Ltd's residential property business.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp may sell stakes in Australia thermal coal mines as it presses on with a switch to core assets such as coking coal after slumping to its first-ever annual loss last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.