WARSAW May 15 Poland's biggest lender PKO BP reported a 2-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, as the negative impact of record-low rates was offset by higher lending on the back of an economic upturn, it said on Thursday.

PKO said its net profit stood at 803 million zlotys ($262.8 million) in the first quarter, compared to 806 million seen in Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.0557 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)