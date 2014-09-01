(Repeats with no changes to text)

WARSAW Sep 1 Poland's largest lender PKO BP reported a 14-percent rise in second-quarter net profit, broadly in line with market forecasts, thanks to an acquisition of its rival, it said on Monday.

PKO said its net profit stood at 1.658 billion zlotys ($517.48 million) in the first half of the year.

According to Reuters calculations, bank's net profit in the second quarter amounted to 856 million zlotys compared to 847 million seen in Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 3.2040 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)