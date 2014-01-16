BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia issues subordinated notes for JPY13.3 bln
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
WARSAW Jan 16 Demand for Polish biggest bank PKO BP euro-denominated bonds was more than four times higher than the offer and the bank doesn't rule out tapping the market again in the second half of the year, PKO deputy CEO Jakub Papierski said.
On Thursday PKO found buyers for it's 5-year bonds worth 500 million euros ($680 million) with a spread of 115 basis points over Mid-swaps. PKO issued bonds to finance it's financial activity.
"We do not rule out more transactions in the middle of the year or in the second half subject to market conditions," Papierski told a teleconference with media. The currency of the next issue was not decided yet. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"
BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.