UPDATE 3-Cautious BOJ raises growth forecast as economy shows flickers of life
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
WARSAW, Sept 1 Poland's state-run lender PKO BP would prefer to provide credit to the economy rather than pay out a dividend if such a dilemma occurred, PKO Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello was quoted as saying on Thursday.
"We prefer to credit the economy than pay out dividend, although we strive to be crediting the economy and paying dividend at the same time," he was quoted by PAP news agency.
"But when a dilemma occurs, it is more important to support the economy because it is a longer term strategy," he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property at 5.62 billion yen
* FY net profit 72.2 million riyals versus 111 million riyals year ago