WARSAW, Sept 1 Poland's state-run lender PKO BP would prefer to provide credit to the economy rather than pay out a dividend if such a dilemma occurred, PKO Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"We prefer to credit the economy than pay out dividend, although we strive to be crediting the economy and paying dividend at the same time," he was quoted by PAP news agency.

"But when a dilemma occurs, it is more important to support the economy because it is a longer term strategy," he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)