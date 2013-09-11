WARSAW, Sept 11 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP
is looking for a partner to buy 50 percent of its
insurance business and could be interested in cooperating with
PZU, the region's biggest insurer.
"We are in the process of choosing our partner. We feel
closest to PZU," PKO's chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told a
parliamentary committee.
Poland's insurance sector is dominated by the
state-controlled PZU, eastern Europe's No.1 insurer.
The search for an insurance partner follows PKO's first ever
takeover deal in June when the bank purchased Poland's
tenth-largest lender Nordea Bank Polska and its
insurance business from Sweden's Nordea for 2.83
billion zlotys ($852 million).
PKO has long been touted as a potential consolidating force
in Poland's financial services sector, where foreign players
dominate and margins are under pressure because of record low
interest rates.
Analysts view PKO's insurance joint-venture plans as similar
to a partnership between Banco Santander's Polish unit
BZ WBK and British insurer Aviva, which included
BZ WBK getting a 10-percent stake, worth 500-600 million zloty,
in Aviva's local business.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Karolina
Slowikowska; editing by James Jukwey)