WARSAW Jan 15 Poland's largest bank PKO BP named Citigroup, Santander, Societe Generale, and UBS as lead managers for its five-year euro-denominated debt issue, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR said.

"I can confirm that we've hired banks. The decision on issuing eurobonds will be taken in the near future subject to favourable conditions," PKO spokeswoman said.

PKO's euro-denominated bonds programme assume that the lender sells up to 3 billion euros ($4.11 billion) worth of debt, aiming to diversify sources of financing. ($1 = 0.7306 euros) (Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Elaine Hardcastle)