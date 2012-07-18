* Poland closes books on sale of 7.8 pct stake in PKO BP
* Has books covered at 32.5 zlotys per share
* Sale increases privatisation receipts to 7 bln zlotys
* Plan for 2012 assumes reaching 10 bln zlotys
By Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, July 18 Poland will pocket 3.2 billion
zlotys ($936 million) from the sale of a 7.8 percent stake in
top lender PKO BP, helping the government meet its
2012 privatisation goal, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The treasury, which oversees state assets, wants to raise 10
billion zlotys for state coffers this year, having booked 3.8
billion before the PKO stake sale -- mostly through selling a
chunk of No.1 utility PGE.
The sale of 98 million shares in state-controlled PKO bank
is the largest transaction carried out by the treasury since it
started offering shares directly to the market via so-called
accelerated book-building a few years back.
"Interest in PKO was very high because it might be the last
opportunity to buy the bank's shares cheaply in some time," said
a Warsaw-based fund manager who asked to remain anonymous.
"The treasury will now have a half-year lock-up and the free
float has increased, which always attracts foreign investors."
The treasury, which would not comment, was expected to issue
an official confirmation of the deal by Thursday morning.
($1 = 3.4185 zlotys)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)