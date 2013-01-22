WARSAW Jan 22 Poland is offering to sell an
11.75 percent stake in the country's top lender PKO BP
worth some 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.7 billion) to bring in fresh
privatisation funds to the state coffers, market sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Poland's treasury ministry, which oversees state assets has
a 33.4 percent stake, while another state bank, BGK, holds 10.25
percent.
"The treasury is looking to sell 147 million shares in PKO,"
one of the sources told Reuters.
Poland has been periodically selling stakes in some
state-controlled companies on the open market to raise funds to
keep down borrowing needs. The treasury ministry usually holds a
book-building process before deciding at what price to sell a
stake.
Officials have said they could reduce state holdings in PKO
and top insurer PZU to some 25 percent, which should allow the
government to maintain control of its two main financial
institutions.
The treasury ministry was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 3.1406 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)