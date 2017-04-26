WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) -

* Polish lender Pekao booked 199 million zlotys ($51.54 million) in obligatory contributions for bank guarantee fund and bank restructuring fund in the first quarter of 2017, the bank said late on Tuesday.

* Pekao will publish its full financial results for the first quarter on May 10.

* Source text:($1 = 3.8611 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)