WARSAW Oct 20 Poland will likely put off the planned sale of a 15-percent stake in the country's top lender PKO BP until next year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, has already put off the secondary public offer (SPO) of part of its PKO holding originally planned for September under its 15 billion zloty ($4.8 bln) privatisation drive.

It hoped to decide in October or November to go ahead with the sale of its own 5 percent stake and a 10 percent stake held by state-owned bank BGK, which were jointly worth about 6.6 billion zlotys.

"The sale prospectus expires in the middle of November and, especially with the current market conditions, there's no way for the treasury to close the offer by that time," the source said.

PKO shares have lost 19 percent this year, cutting its market capitalisation to 43.8 billion zlotys.

The market turmoil has derailed many planned initial public offers recently, including several on the Warsaw bourse.

The treasury ministry said it had not yet made any decision regarding the PKO sale.

"The ministry plans to decide at the turn of October and November," the treasury spokesman Maciej Wewior said.

"The ministry wants to go ahead with the offer in the best possible market conditions. We are observing the risks and the ministry wants to sell when it is the least risky," he said.

The treasury has said it is confident it will achieve its 15 billion zlotys goal this year even without cash from the PKO sale. It has raised almost 12 billion zlotys this year to date. ($1 = 3.148 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)