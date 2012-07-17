BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
WARSAW, July 17 Polish treasury ministry will offer a 7-percent stake in the country's top lender PKO BP via accelerated book building, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The stake is worth almost 3 billion zlotys ($878 million) according to Tuesday close.
The treasury, which together with the state-owned lender BGK controls 51.3 percent in PKO, was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 3.4185 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio