WARSAW, July 17 Polish treasury ministry will offer a 7-percent stake in the country's top lender PKO BP via accelerated book building, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The stake is worth almost 3 billion zlotys ($878 million) according to Tuesday close.

The treasury, which together with the state-owned lender BGK controls 51.3 percent in PKO, was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 3.4185 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski)