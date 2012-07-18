BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT specifies Q4 financial result estimate
* Orava Residential REIT specifies its financial result estimate
WARSAW, July 18 Poland closed books in the sale of a 7.8 -percent stake in Poland's top lender PKO BP, offered to institutional investors via accelerated book-building, at 32.5 zlotys per share, two market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sources told Reuters earlier that Poland raised the offered pool of PKO shares to 7.8 percent from 7.2 percent in response to high demand.
The Treasury, which oversees state assets, did not comment. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski)
* Macquarie, First State seen as interested-sources (Adds details on OLT, interested parties)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will fire the opening salvo in his campaign to scale back major regulations that resulted from the financial crisis, directing a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and putting the brakes on a retirement advice rule.