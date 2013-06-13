WARSAW, June 13 Poland's largest lender PKO Bank Polski is not planning any more takeovers on the domestic market, after it bought Swedish Nordea's Polish unit for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887 million), PKO chief executive said on Thursday.

"We currently do not foresee any further desire to participate in a similar event (on the domestic market)," CEO Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.

Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank, agreed to sell Poland's No.10 lender Nordea Bank Polska, life and financing businesses to PKO, aiming for a streamlined structure to reach its profitability goals. ($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)