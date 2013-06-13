WARSAW, June 13 Poland's largest lender PKO Bank
Polski is not planning any more takeovers on the
domestic market, after it bought Swedish Nordea's
Polish unit for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887 million), PKO chief
executive said on Thursday.
"We currently do not foresee any further desire to
participate in a similar event (on the domestic market)," CEO
Zbigniew Jagiello told a news conference.
Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank, agreed to sell Poland's
No.10 lender Nordea Bank Polska, life and financing
businesses to PKO, aiming for a streamlined structure to reach
its profitability goals.
($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys)
