Moscow Exchange expects firms to start directly trading FX in March/April
MOSCOW, March 1 Big Russian firms are expected to start direct forex trading on the Moscow Exchange in March or April, a Moscow Exchange official said on Wednesday.
WARSAW, June 13 Poland's largest lender PKO Bank Polski will pay for its purchase of Swedish Nordea's Polish unit in late autumn at the earliest, its deputy head said on Thursday.
PKO's Jakub Papierski also said that he did not expect the payment to affect the zloty currency market.
"I don't expect the transaction to impact the currency market. It is difficult to say what currency this will be converted into anyway given the multi-currency structure of Nordea group," he said.
PKO Bank said earlier it had bought Nordea's Polish unit for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887.01 million). ($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)
BOSTON, March 1 Hedge fund giant Citadel on Wednesday became the latest U.S. investment firm to join the Hedge Fund Standards Board, the industry's global standard-setting body said in a newsletter.