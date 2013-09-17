UPDATE 2-Britain's 'City minister' sidelined from role in Brexit
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
WARSAW, Sept 17 Poland's largest bank PKO BP extended by one month to Oct. 25 the deadline for accepting subscriptions for shares of Nordea Bank Polska , a local unit of the Swedish Nordea Bank, PKO said on Tuesday.
PKO agreed in June to buy Poland's tenth-largest lender, Nordea Bank Polska, as well local life insurance and financing businesses from Swedish lender Nordea for 2.83 billion zlotys, marking its first ever takeover. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
NEW YORK, March 1 BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange traded fund was poised on Wednesday for its biggest single-day loss prompted by a bond market selloff spurred by growing expectations of an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: