WARSAW, Sept 17 Poland's largest bank PKO BP extended by one month to Oct. 25 the deadline for accepting subscriptions for shares of Nordea Bank Polska , a local unit of the Swedish Nordea Bank, PKO said on Tuesday.

PKO agreed in June to buy Poland's tenth-largest lender, Nordea Bank Polska, as well local life insurance and financing businesses from Swedish lender Nordea for 2.83 billion zlotys, marking its first ever takeover. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)