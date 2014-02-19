WARSAW Feb 19 Poland's No.1 lender, the state-controlled PKO BP, closed some of its branches in Kiev due to the ongoing clashes between protesters and police in Ukraine, which killed and injured dozens of people, a PKO official said on Wednesday.

PKO's managing director Pawel Borys told the local TVN BiS channel the lender closed some branches of its Ukrainian Kredobank unit in the vicinity of Kiev's Independence Square, also known as Maidan. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)