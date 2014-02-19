UPDATE 1-E.ON prepares 1.3 bln euro share placement to boost balance sheet
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
WARSAW Feb 19 Poland's No.1 lender, the state-controlled PKO BP, closed some of its branches in Kiev due to the ongoing clashes between protesters and police in Ukraine, which killed and injured dozens of people, a PKO official said on Wednesday.
PKO's managing director Pawel Borys told the local TVN BiS channel the lender closed some branches of its Ukrainian Kredobank unit in the vicinity of Kiev's Independence Square, also known as Maidan. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* to pay dividend over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) planned additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual, deeply subordinated, fixed-rate reset AT1 debt securities. The notes have fu