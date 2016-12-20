WARSAW Dec 20 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP has informed the government's labour office about possible plans to lay off up to 950 people in 2017, although the actual number of job cuts could be smaller, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"We're sending a notice to the labor office that we may lay off up to 950 people in 2017. Our experience shows, though, that the actual figure may be smaller," she said.

"In December 2015, we submitted information about possible layoffs of about 836 people, but in the end the number of cuts was about a third of this figure," she added.

Some people may be offered employment elsewhere in the bank, she said.

The state-run bank employees currently 25,000 people. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)