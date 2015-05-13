WARSAW May 13 Poland's biggest lender by assets, PKO BP, reported on Wednesday a 19-percent fall in its first-quarter net profit due to negative impact of record-low central bank interest rates and costs of merger with its smaller peer Nordea Bank Polska.

The state-controlled bank said net profit stood at 647 million zlotys ($177.5 million), compared with 638 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, and 803 million a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6452 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)