WARSAW, July 19 Poland may cut its stake in top
lender PKO BP further next year with a share sale
targeting individual investors, daily Puls Biznesu reported on
Thursday.
Poland raised 3.2 billion zlotys ($943 million) on Wednesday
from the sale of a stake in the state-controlled bank to
institutional investors. [ID:nL6E8II9BJœ]
The Treasury, which oversees state assets, plans to raise 10
billion zlotys from privatisation receipts in 2012 and add a
further 5 billion in 2013.
After the sale of PKO shares, this year's proceeds from
sell-offs stand at about 7 billion zlotys.
The Treasury was not available for comment.
($1 = 3.3945 zlotys)
