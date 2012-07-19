WARSAW, July 19 Poland may cut its stake in top lender PKO BP further next year with a share sale targeting individual investors, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Thursday.

Poland raised 3.2 billion zlotys ($943 million) on Wednesday from the sale of a stake in the state-controlled bank to institutional investors. [ID:nL6E8II9BJœ]

The Treasury, which oversees state assets, plans to raise 10 billion zlotys from privatisation receipts in 2012 and add a further 5 billion in 2013.

After the sale of PKO shares, this year's proceeds from sell-offs stand at about 7 billion zlotys.

The Treasury was not available for comment. ($1 = 3.3945 zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)