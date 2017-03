WARSAW Nov 24 Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP said on Tuesday that it would have to pay an estimated 350 million zlotys ($87.6 million) into a state bank guarantee fund to cover the bankruptcy of small lender SK Bank.

The fee will have an impact on the lender's results in the fourth quarter of this year, it said in a statement.

($1 = 3.9970 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)