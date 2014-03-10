BRIEF-Dazhou Xingye Holdings unit to fully buy electromechanical firm for 99.6 mln yuan
* Says its controlling network firm plans to use 99.6 million yuan to fully acquire Xinjiang-based electromechanical firm
WARSAW, March 10 Poland's biggest lender PKO BP wrote off 200 million zlotys ($65.95 million) in the fourth quarter of 2013 due to its exposure in Ukraine, PKO Chief Financial Officer Bartosz Drabikowski said on Monday.
PKO BP is present in Ukraine mainly through its almost 100-percent owned Kredobank, which was restructured.
PKO estimates its combined exposure in Ukraine at 350 million zlotys, or at a third of its quarterly net profit.
($1 = 3.0326 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Louise Heavens)
* Says its controlling network firm plans to use 99.6 million yuan to fully acquire Xinjiang-based electromechanical firm
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 SoftBank Group Corp has invested $300 million in shared-office space company WeWork, the first installment of a multi-billion-dollar bet, according to a source familiar with the matter.