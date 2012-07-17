* To sell stake via accelerated book-building process

* Stake worth almost 3 bln zlotys (Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW, July 17 Poland is to sell a 7 percent stake in PKO BP, the country's top lender, to beef up its privatisation income, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The stake is worth almost 3 billion zlotys ($878 million), or 30 percent of the state budget's full-year privatisation goal, and around as much Poland has already booked this year.

The treasury, which together with state-owned lender BGK, controls 51.3 percent of PKO was not available to comment.

BGK would not comment.

Earlier this year, the head of BGK's supervisory board and deputy finance minister, Dominik Radziwill, was quoted as saying the bank would not sell its PKO stake this year.

While Poland's treasury has said it might cut its stake in PKO to 25 percent, stock market uncertainty has thus far been pushing the sale away. ($1 = 3.4185 zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Dan Lalor)