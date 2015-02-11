WARSAW Feb 11 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has sold its 5.1 percent stake in PKP Cargo, second largest freight operator in Europe, at a price of 86 zlotys per share, two market sources said on Wednesday.

EBRD originally acquired a stake in PKP Cargo in 2013 as part of the company's partial privatisation. The bank did not reveal the price, but said it sold the stake at "a small discount" to Tuesday's closing price of 89 zlotys per share.

The price of 86 zlotys values the 5.1 percent stake at 196.6 million zlotys ($52.9 million). EBRD said in a statement, that the transaction attracted strong interest from a mix of institutional investors both in Poland and internationally. ($1 = 3.7155 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)