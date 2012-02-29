WARSAW Feb 29 Spanish utility Iberdrola
is out of the race to build a heat and power plant in
Stalowa Wola in Poland after a local regulator found fault with
its 1.6 billion zloty ($519 million) bid.
Iberdrola had been close to winning the contract to build
the 400 megawatt gas-fired combined heat and power plant for
Polish utility Tauron and gas group PGNiG.
"The effect of the ruling is that Iberdrola's offer will
have to be turned down," said Malgorzata Streciwilk,
spokesperson for the regulator KIO.
In its ruling on Tuesday, the KIO accepted some submissions
made about the bidding process for the plant by Iberdrola's
rivals, including Spain's Abengoa as well as a
consortium of Polish construction group Polimex-Mostostal
and Italy's Maire Tecnimont.
Tauron and PGNiG did not have an immediate comment.
($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko. Editing by Jane Merriman)