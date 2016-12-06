WARSAW Dec 6 Poland's supreme court upheld on Tuesday an earlier district court verdict that Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski cannot be extradited to the United States over a 1977 child sex conviction.

The United States requested Polanski's extradition from Poland after he made a high-profile appearance in Warsaw in 2014.

A Polish district court in the city of Krakow rejected the request last October and the prosecutor general filed for annulment of the verdict earlier this year.

"The supreme court ... rejects the request for annulment," judge Michal Laskowski said. "(It) has been deemed groundless." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Marcin Goettig Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)