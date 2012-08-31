WARSAW Aug 31 Troubled Polish builder Polimex
plans to issue shares worth some 500 million zlotys
($150.68 million) to cover its current funding needs, the
company's chief executive, Robert Oppenheim, said on Friday.
Polimex is the largest among Polish builders that ran into
trouble after bidding wars to tap into motorway-building
programme ahead of the Euro 2012 left them heavily indebted and
with loss-making contracts.
The company posted a 370 million zlotys ($111.50 million)
net loss in the first half of 2012 against a net profit of 26
million zlotys a year ago.
Apart from the issue, the company also seeks a loan from the
state-owned industry development agency ARP but also is
considering selling part of its assets.
"Selling assets worth 330 million zlotys, a 160 million
zlotys loan from ARP, share issue, prepayments for contracts and
we have a new life," Oppenheim said, adding that the company
does not need an investor to come out of a crisis.
Earlier this week, Oppenheim told Reuters the group was in
talks with possible new investors and plans job cuts as well as
unit spin-offs, striving to keep afloat.
Media reports have mentioned Russia's VIS Construction and
local rival NDI as likely interested in buying into the company.
The group wants to sell units Energomontaz Polnoc and Sefako
for at least 200 million zlotys and book 183 million in savings
this year. The sellout will also include railway builder Torpol,
as Polimex wants to focus on energy projects.
Oppenheim said the company already has five offers for
Sefako and several for Energomontaz Polnoc.
The sector's solvency problems, which already made rival PBG
seek bankruptcy protection, took 70 percent off
Polimex's value and cost the previous chief executive his job.
($1 = 3.3183 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz)