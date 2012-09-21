WARSAW, Sept 21 Polish Polimex said on Friday its creditors agreed to give the troubled builder until Sept 30 to secure a guarantee for a 6.3 billion zloty ($2 billion) contract seen by analysts as crucial to its survival.

Polimex had until Friday to secure guarantees for the construction of a power unit for utility Enea, one of the largest contracts in Poland's power sector. ($1 = 3.2040 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)